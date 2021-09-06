Baton charged as faction AL violates section 144 in Noakhali

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 September, 2021, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 02:34 pm

After the clash, the atmosphere in the district town was tense

Photo: TBS
Several leaders and activists of the local Awami League were injured in a clash between police and three factions of local AL men after they reportedly violated section 144 imposed by the Noakhali district administration from 6am to 6pm on Monday.

Meanwhile, police picked up two men from the spot but no one was shown arrested.  
 
The clash took place after police obstructed the procession of some supporters of local MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury when it reached in front of the District AL's office at around 11.30am.

To bring the situation under control, police charged batons on protesting AL supporters which left several injured.
 
After the clash, the atmosphere in the district town was tense.
 
Police have been deployed in front of the district A-League office, town hall junction and municipality building. Police as well as RAB are patrolling various roads and intersections in the city, while executive magistrates are working to bring law and order under their control.

Photo: TBS
Additional district commissioner (Crime and Administration) Dipok Jyoti Khisha said, "The situation is calm now. The administration is working to ensure the safety of the common man."
 
The administration has imposed restrictions for today as Advocate Shihab Uddin Shahin, president of Sadar upazila Awami League, local ruling party MP Ekramul Karim Chowdhury and Noakhali Municipality Mayor Shahid Ullah Khan Sohel called separate rallies and meetings at the same time and place on Monday.
 
However, law enforcers did not allow any of the programmes this morning in order to implement Section 144 in the area.

