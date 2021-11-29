Bashundhara MD Anvir made BAJUS president

Bangladesh Jewellers Samity (BAJUS) has elected its Executive Committee for the 2021-2023 term.

Bashundhara Group Managing Director (MD) Sayem Sobhan Anvir has been elected president of the committee.

The election board of BAJUS headed by Alamgir Shamsul Alamin announced the results today, with the names of the elected members.

Dilip kumar Agarwala, managing director of Diamond World Limited, has been made secretary general of the committee.

Apart from them, the election board has elected seven vice-presidents, nine assistant secretaries, eight members and one treasurer.