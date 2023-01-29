Basecamp launched at Foy’s Lake in Ctg 

Bangladesh

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Foy's Lake Basecamp was launched jointly by Basecamp Adventures Ltd and Foy's Lake Concord on Sunday.

Spanning 17 acres of the total 336, the adventure centre is set to offer visitors exciting activities like kayaking, archery, wall climbing, group camping, night trail and treasure hunts to meet the modern day tourism demand, a release said.

"There are water zip lines, a giant swing, small swing, giant hammock etc," said the release.

Adventure activities like mud trail and paintball, among others, will be added soon. 

Basecamp Adventure Limited Chairman Mahbub Zaman said in a press conference that they want to make a difference in tourism. 

"I want to spread tourism throughout the country. Foy's Lake Basecamp will open new horizons. It will be possible to show a new way to the youth," he said.

Concord Group MD Shahriar Kamal said Concord set up the first theme park in the country for tourism services. In 2004, Foy's Lake journey began.

"Today we are going to start the journey of Basecamp. It will be no less than basecamps in Thailand and Singapore," he said.

Anup Sarkar, executive director of Concord Group, said the basecamp offers a variety of entertainment to the visitors of Foy's Lake. Adventure is now the main attraction of the tourism industry. There are tents for an overnight stay here."

