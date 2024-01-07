Barrister Sumon wins Habiganj-4, defeating aviation minister

Barrister Sayedul Haque Sumon emerged victorious in the national election for the Habiganj-4 seat, defeating the Awami League candidate and incumbent State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali.

Sumon, who ran as an independent candidate, secured 1.98 lakh votes, while two-time Awami League lawmaker Mahbub Ali received 47,000 votes, as per the locally announced election results.

A practicing lawyer at the Supreme Court, Sumon faced expulsion from his position in the Jubo League central committee in 2021.

He gained popularity among netizens for his frequent and engaging appearances on social media.