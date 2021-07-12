Barrister Mahbubur Rahman appointed as additional IGP of CID

Bangladesh

12 July, 2021, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2021, 09:16 pm

The government has appointed Barrister Mahbubur Rahman as the additional inspector general of police (IGP) of the crimes investigation department (CID).

The ministry of public administration issued a notification regarding the appointment on Monday.

According to the notification, Barrister Mahbubur Rahman has been appointed for a one year tenure per the Government Sector Employment Act- 2018.

His one year tenure will start from 31 July.  

