Barrister Mahbubur Rahman appointed as additional IGP of CID
The government has appointed Barrister Mahbubur Rahman as the additional inspector general of police (IGP) of the crimes investigation department (CID).
The ministry of public administration issued a notification regarding the appointment on Monday.
According to the notification, Barrister Mahbubur Rahman has been appointed for a one year tenure per the Government Sector Employment Act- 2018.
His one year tenure will start from 31 July.