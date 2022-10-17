Barishal Mayor Sadik calls UNO 'stupid' during Zila Parishad election

Barishal City Corporation (BCC) Mayor Serniabat Sadik Abdullah today had an incident with Barishal Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Moniruzzaman while entering a polling centre during the ongoing Zila Parishad election.

In a video shared from the Barishal mayor's Facebook page, it was seen that the mayor tried to enter the Barishal Zila School polling centre with a group of public representatives and the UNO barred him.

"Have I entered the polling centre yet? Why are you creating a scene? Am I a child who doesn't know the rules? Why are you talking like a stupid person?" Sadik asked Moniruzzaman during an angry outburst.

Shocked, the UNO then tried to recollect himself by telling Sadik that he didn't say anything to him. Later, the UNO told journalists that the news of an altercation between him and the Barishal mayor was "unfounded".

On August 18, 2021, Sadik got into a heated argument with former Barishal Sadar UNO Munibur Rahman over removing banners. Gunshots were fired during the incident, and three cases were filed with the local police station over the matter.