Barishal District Police team becomes champion in IGP Cricket Tournament

Barishal District Police team became champion in the inter-district IGP Cup Cricket Tournament 2021.

Seven teams including six district police and the Armed Police Battalion Unit under the Barishal range participated in the tournament. 

Barishal district team won by nine wickets against Police Battalion Unit team in the final match at Barishal Police Line play ground on Friday afternoon.

The winning team will participate in the final stage tournament in Dhaka.

S M Aktaruzzaman, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Barishal range police was the chief guest at the prize giving ceremony. 

"We want to prepare players of international level. If you (police force)  use your free time to practice cricket, the police can do good in sports." Said the DIG.

The superintendent of Barishal police was also present as the special guest.

