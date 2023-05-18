Barishal City polls: Nomination of 4 mayoral candidates rejected, 6 valid

The nomination papers of four independent mayoral candidates for the Barishal City Corporation (BCC) election have been declared invalid after verification, Returning Officer Humayun Kabir said on Thursday (18 May).

Although the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected, those of six mayoral candidates, including the Awami League, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and Zaker Party, have been declared valid, he said.

The independent candidates whose nominations were declared invalid are Lutful Kabir, Syed Ishaq Mohammad Abul Khair, Asaduzzaman and Nesaruddin.

The candidates, whose nominations are valid, are: Abul Khair Abdullah of Awami League, Iqbal Hossain Taposh of Jatiya Party, Mufti Syed Mohammad Faizul Karim of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Mizanur Rahman Bachchu of Zaker Party, and independent candidates Kamrul Ahsan and Ali Hossain.

The candidates submitted their nomination papers for BCC elections by 16 May. Nominations were accepted on Thursday. The last date for withdrawing nomination papers is 25 May.

Voting for Barishal city polls will be held on 12 June.