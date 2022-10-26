Barishal bus owners call 2-day strike ahead of BNP divisional rally

Bus owners of Barishal division have called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November demanding local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

They announced the strike on Wednesday giving an ultimatum to remove three-wheelers, Nasimon-Karimon and other illegal vehicles from the highway by 3 November.

However, the announcement came at a time when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold its fourth divisional rally there on 5 November. Earlier, a similar transport strike was held in Mymensingh and Khulna before the BNP's mass rallies.

BNP leaders alleged that the government is forcing bus owners to strike to disrupt the rally. The previous transport strikes blocked off key routes to the Mymensingh and Khulna city for party workers while also affecting ordinary citizens.

Golam Mashrek Bablu, president of Barishal District Bus Owners Group, said a memorandum demanding the prohibition of three-wheelers on the highway has been handed to the local administration.

"If the demand is not met by 3 Nov, bus services of six districts of Barishal division will be stopped on 4 and 5 November," he added.

However, he denied any link between their movement with the announced BNP divisional rally.