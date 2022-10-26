Barishal bus owners call 2-day strike ahead of BNP divisional rally

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:18 pm

Related News

Barishal bus owners call 2-day strike ahead of BNP divisional rally

The announcement came at a time when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold its fourth divisional rally there on 5 November

TBS Report
26 October, 2022, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2022, 06:18 pm
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

Bus owners of Barishal division have called a two-day transport strike on 4-5 November demanding local passenger vehicles and other three-wheelers be kept off the highway.

They announced the strike on Wednesday giving an ultimatum to remove three-wheelers, Nasimon-Karimon and other illegal vehicles from the highway by 3 November.

However, the announcement came at a time when the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold its fourth divisional rally there on 5 November. Earlier, a similar transport strike was held in Mymensingh and Khulna before the BNP's mass rallies.

BNP leaders alleged that the government is forcing bus owners to strike to disrupt the rally. The previous transport strikes blocked off key routes to the Mymensingh and Khulna city for party workers while also affecting ordinary citizens.

Golam Mashrek Bablu, president of Barishal District Bus Owners Group, said a memorandum demanding the prohibition of three-wheelers on the highway has been handed to the local administration.

"If the demand is not met by 3 Nov, bus services of six districts of Barishal division will be stopped on 4 and 5 November," he added.

However, he denied any link between their movement with the announced BNP divisional rally. 

 

Top News

Bus Strike / Barishal Bus Strike / BNP / BNP rally / BNP divisional rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

9h | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Rishi Sunak is a new and old-fashioned Tory

7h | Panorama
Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is facing terrorism charges, appeared in court to extend pre-arrest bail in Islamabad on 1 September 2022. Photo: Reuters

End of Imran Khan’s political innings?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

T20 World Cup: England taken down by Ireland

42m | Videos
Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

Key factors of Afghanistan-New Zealand match

19h | Videos
Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

Dhaka Mawa Bhanga Expressway

21h | Videos
Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

Rishi Sunak becomes wealthiest leader in democratic world

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

2
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

3
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

4
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak