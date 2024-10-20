Barishal AL leader sued for filling 'false case' against BNP leader in 2013

A case has been filed against Kawsar Hossain Shipon, the labour affairs secretary of Barishal city Awami League, for allegedly filing a false case and harassing BNP leader Ali Hyder Babul in 2013.

Babul confirmed the matter to The Business Standard today (20 October).

"Barishal Metropolitan Magistrate Court-1 Judge Nurul Amin directed the Kotwali Model Police Station to take the case into cognisance," Babul said.

According to the case document, during the 18-party alliance's hartal in Sagardi area of the city from 27-29 October in 2013, Shipon filed a case with the Kotwali Model Police Station accusing individuals of setting fire to a bus at Rupatoly Bus Terminal on the night of 28 October.

The case named 14 individuals and 14-15 unknown individuals as accused.

Approximately a month after filing the case, Shipon allegedly demanded a bribe of Tk10 lakh from Babul, threatening to include him as an accused. Upon Babul's refusal, he was arrested and subsequently landed in jail.

A chargesheet was filed against Babul in the case. However, in 2016, a district court acquitted him.

Babul said he has filed the case seeking justice for being falsely implicated, extorted, and defamed. He expressed hope for a fair trial.