Barishal AL leader detained at Bhomra port

Members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have detained an Awami League leader of Barishal while "fleeing" to India throught Bhomra land port.

The detainee, Nirob Hossain Tutul, is the cashier of former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah. He is also the trade and commerce secretary of metropolitan Awami League.

Lt Col Ashraful Haque, captain of the Satkhira BGB 33 battalion, said Nirob Hossain Tutul was apprehended at the immigration checkpoint while attempting to flee to India.

Two other individuals - Amjad Hossain from Bagerhat and Pintu from Khulna - are being interrogated to verify their identities, BGB officials said.

A decision on their detention will be taken following investigation, said the BGB official.

