Barishal-1 MP Abul Hasnat’s wealth grows sevenfold in 5 years

Incumbent MP and Awami League nominated candidate for Barishal-1 constituency Abul Hasnat Abdullah's wealth in cash increased sevenfold in the last five years.

According to the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission, his wealth in cash increased to Tk1.47 crore from Tk13.71 lakh.

In the 2018 election, Abul Hasnat Abdullah declared an annual income of Tk2.48 crore in his affidavit. In this year's affidavit, he stated an annual income of Tk4.17 crore.

Furthermore, assets registered in his wife's name in 2018 include cash amounting Tk1.99 crore, bank deposits worth Tk1.02 crore, shares valued at Tk8 lakh, a car valued at Tk18 lakh, 60 tolas of gold, furniture worth Tk1 lakh, and 52 decimal of land.

According to his affidavit, Hasnat's income is generated from business, shares, bank deposits, and savings certificates.

He also holds an unsecured loan amounting to Tk5.60 crore.

Hasnat is the cousin of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and nephew of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. His father Shahid Abdur Rab Serniabat was the minister of agriculture, irrigation and water resources, power, energy and mineral resources and land ministry of the Bangabandhu government.

Abul Hasanat Abdullah was elected MP from Barisal-1 (Gournadi and Agailjhara) constituency in the 5th parliamentary elections in 1991.

In 1996, he became the MP for the second time from the same seat in the 7th Parliament and became chief whip. He was elected MP for the third time in the 10th parliamentary elections in 2014 and fourth time in 2018.