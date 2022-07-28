Barisal’s new BCL committee comprising married, over-aged men

A group of Bangladesh Chatra League (BCL) based from Barisal formed a human chain before Dhaka Press Club on Thursday to protest their newly formed convener committee comprising married and over-aged men.

The new convener committee, consisting of 32 members, has been approved after 12 years, which is said to be in violation of BCL's constitution as the new members cross the age limit.

None can become a member of Chatra league after crossing age 27, per the league's constitution.

Meanwhile, three married men, over the age of 30, have been appointed in the top three posts of the committee.

According to locals and protestors, the convener Raijuddin Ahamed Manna is a leader of Barishal Bus and Mini Bus Association. He is 32 years old, married and has a son. While, the co-conveners Mainul Islam, 30, and Arifur Rahman Shakil, 30, are married.

"A married student or an employed one cannot hold the position of a leader or become an executive member of any committee of Bangladesh Chatra League," states section 7, sub-section 'Ga' of the BCL constitution.

The Chatra League City Unit Committee of Barishal, formed in early 2011, was dissolved in May 2021, said former president of the city committee Jashim Uddin.

The newly elected co-convener Mainul Islam said, "The city leaders including the present mayor thought we were qualified for the committee and recommended us to the central Chatra League, which then accepted and approved the committee."

The Secretary of Bangladesh Chatra league Likhon Bhatracharjo could not be reached on the phone for further comment on the issue.

After the new committee members were declared, Chatra league members based from Barisal began to hold protests lead by BCL activist Jubayer Ahamed.

They have demanded to dissolve the convener committee and form a new one with valid members as per the BCL constitution.