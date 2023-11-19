Barisal Chhatra Dal leader arrested in anti-state case: RAB

Bangladesh

Sabuj Akon was arrested on Saturday (18 November) from the Hasnabad bus stand area of Dhaka in a joint operation of RAB-8 and RAB-10. Photo: RAB
The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has arrested Sabuj Akon, vice-president of Barisal District Chhatra Dal, in a case filed for his alleged involvement in anti-state activities.

He was arrested on Saturday (18 November) afternoon from the Hasnabad bus stand area under South Keraniganj police station in Dhaka in a joint operation of RAB-8 and RAB-10, RAB-8's media cell said in a press release on Sunday (19 November).

According to RAB, during the blockade programme called by BNP and Jamaat from 31 October to 2 November, Sabuj Akon with 60-70 people brought out a procession and hurled tree stumps and raised anti-government slogans on the Dhaka-Barisal highway near the Rahmatpur Bridge area.

They set fire to the road by burning tyres, blocked the Dhaka-Barisal highway and vandalised vehicles.

Airport Police filed a case under Section 15(3) of Special Powers Act 1974.

Sabuj Akon has been arrested in a case filed under the Anti-State Activities and Sabotage Act, RAB added.

