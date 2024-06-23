Barguna bridge collapse: 6-month-old baby has no idea of her mother's death 

Bangladesh

UNB
23 June, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2024, 10:42 pm

Sabrin, daughter of Sohel Khan, six-month-old daughetr of Raiti who was killed in an accident yesterday in Amtali upazila of Barguna district. Photo: UNB
Sabrin, daughter of Sohel Khan, six-month-old daughetr of Raiti who was killed in an accident yesterday in Amtali upazila of Barguna district. Photo: UNB

Sabrin, daughter of Sohel Khan, is just six months old. Her mother Raiti was killed in an accident yesterday after a microbus carrying wedding guests plunged into a river following the collapse of an iron bridge in Amtali upazila of Barguna district.

Sohel Khan, father of baby Sabrin, along with two others was sitting in an auto-rickshaw behind the microbus.

Joyous wedding celebration turns tragic as bridge collapse leaves 9 dead, 3 missing

He is now worried about how he would bring up his six-month-old daughter Sabrin without her mother's care.

Sabrin was on her mother's lap. She was found alive on the floating hyacinth. Sohel said he noticed his daughter over the pile of hyacinth and grabbed her.

The tragic accident occurred on Saturday on Haldia Bridge between Chaura and Haldia union of Amtali upazila.

The accident occured yesterday after a microbus carrying wedding guests plunged into a river following the collapse of an iron bridge in Amtali upazila of Barguna district. Photo: UNB
The accident occured yesterday after a microbus carrying wedding guests plunged into a river following the collapse of an iron bridge in Amtali upazila of Barguna district. Photo: UNB

Sohel Khan said his wife Raiti, along with his daughter, was there in the microbus. When the microbus started to sink in the river, she threw Sabrin over the hyacinth. 

"I was in the auto-rickshaw and this was also plunged into the river during the accident. I managed to swim ashore and found my daughter over the hyacinth and rescued her," he said.

The microbus was heading towards the residence of the bridegroom at No 3 ward of Amtali municipality by a microbus and an autorickshaw.

The deceased were identified as Rubia, 45, Raiti, 22, Fatema, 55, Zakia, 35, Rokaiyat Islam, 4, Tahia Mehzabin Azad, 7, Tasfia, 14, Ridhi, 4, Rubi Begum, 35.

All but Rukaiyat and Zakia hailed from Shibchar upazila of Madaripur district. They were the maternal relatives of bride Humayra.

Mahbub Khan, uncle of Humayra, said the 20-feet iron bridge collapsed suddenly and the microbus and auto-rickshaw carrying the wedding guests plunged into the river around 1pm.

"I can't remember what happened. When I regained consciousness, I found myself in the hospital," he said.

Kazi Shakhawat Hossain, officer-in-charge of Amtali Police Station, said the bodies will be handed over after completing all legal processes.

Abdullah Al Mamun, Upazila Engineer of LGED, said the 85-metre bridge was constructed in the 2005-2006 fiscal year for passing light vehicles. A notice was hung on both sides of the bridge area alerting caution.

Despite that, heavy vehicles crossed the bridge resulting in the death of nine people.

Barguna / Accident / bridge collapse

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective.

