Barbados PM Mottley pays courtesy call on Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh

BSS
21 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:15 pm

Related News

Barbados PM Mottley pays courtesy call on Bangladesh PM

BSS
21 September, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Lotte New York Palace on Monday.

They discussed various issues, including Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing at the hotel after the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been vocal about the AMR for the last six years.

Dr Momen said both the prime ministers are the co-chairs of "One Health Global Leaders' Group".

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh's Permanent Resident to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima and Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present.

The Prime Minister later handed over a copy of Bangabandhu's auto-biography "Asamato Atmojiboni" (Unfinished Memoirs) to the Barbados Prime Minister.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley / Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

2h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

2h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

23h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly