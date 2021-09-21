Barbados PM Mottley pays courtesy call on Bangladesh PM

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Lotte New York Palace on Monday.

They discussed various issues, including Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR), Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing at the hotel after the meeting.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been vocal about the AMR for the last six years.

Dr Momen said both the prime ministers are the co-chairs of "One Health Global Leaders' Group".

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh's Permanent Resident to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima and Prime Minister's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim were present.

The Prime Minister later handed over a copy of Bangabandhu's auto-biography "Asamato Atmojiboni" (Unfinished Memoirs) to the Barbados Prime Minister.