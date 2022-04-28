Barapukuria coal mine workers continue demo demanding arrears

The workers of Barapukuria Coal Mine continued their demonstrations for the second consecutive day on Thursday at the entrance of the coal mine to press home their two-point demand including payment of eight months' arrears.

On Wednesday, the workers along with their families staged demonstrations demanding the authorities allow the workers to return to work and pay their due wages before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The workers have been holding different programmes since March to press home their demands.

Meanwhile, another 400 workers who have been working locked inside the mine compound due to Covid situation for the last two years were staging demonstrations from inside to allow them work coming from home.

Robiul Islam Robi, president of Barapukuria Coal Mine Miners' and Workers' Union said, "Around 1100 local miners excavate coal from the mine under three Chinese contractor companies – CMC, XMC and JXMC."

"Of them, 700 were supposed to get monthly Tk4,000 each as allowance during their lay off due to Covid-19 pandemic but in the last 8 months they neither received any allowances nor were allowed to rejoin work."

Meanwhile, the contracting companies forced 400 workers to stay inside the mine and work without allowing them to meet their families, he said.

"To resolve the crisis the administration and the mine authority have not taken any steps yet," said Abu Sufian, general secretary of the workers' union.