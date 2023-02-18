To bar hawkers, Rajuk also bars people from open spaces in Hatirjheel

The available recreational area in Hatirjheel has decreased due to the authorities' actions of enclosing several public spaces and removing seating arrangements. These actions were taken to plant saplings and prevent hawkers from entering the area. Photo: Md Jahidul Islam

Recreational space in Hatirjheel shrinks as the authorities have enclosed a number of public spaces there and demolished seating arrangements to plant saplings in an apparent effort to bar hawkers from entering the place.

However, people who regularly visit the park said the step taken by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (Rajuk), which is in charge of managing the area, was ridiculous and a sign of mismanagement as the area could have been kept free of hawkers simply by deploying a few security guards, instead of depriving people of their right to enjoy the space.

Visiting the New Eskaton part of Hatirjheel on Friday, our correspondent found that a number of open spaces alongside the Hatirjheel link road were enclosed with wire fences.

Cement benches in a patch of green area next to a building of Biam Foundation were demolished and vegetables had been planted there. Trees providing shade in that area have also been cut down.

Another stretch of land near Banglamotor – which was previously open to the public – was enclosed. Local people currently use that piece of land for rearing chickens and dumping garbage.

Khalil Mia, a security guard at Hatirjheel, told TBS, "Rajuk officials closed these areas around a year ago. Rajuk employees are currently taking care of the gardens there. We are only responsible for security."

Taslimul Alam, a resident of New Eskaton, told TBS, "Rajuk has undermined our rights by limiting our access to these areas. After taking a walk in the morning or in the afternoon, we could come and sit here, but now we cannot do it anymore.

"Besides, children are now forced to play on the streets, which is very risky."

Shakib Hossain, a ninth-grader living in the area, told TBS that earlier he played with his friends in the open areas, but now they cannot do it anymore.

"Sometimes we play cricket on the roads inside in the Hatirjheel area in the afternoon. However, we are always afraid of accidents while we play there," said Shakib.

Rajuk Chief Engineer (Project and Design) ASM Raihanul Ferdous told TBS, "Hawkers were illegally occupying the three public spaces we have enclosed. Flowers and other trees will be planted in those places."

Responding to a question on the rationale of closing public spaces for growing vegetables or throwing garbage, he said, "There is no scope of growing vegetables there. Flower plants will be grown there. Action will be taken against those who litter or otherwise spoil the beauty of these places."

In response to the question of whether the closed area will be opened for the public again, he said, "No, it will not be opened for the public again."

Shaikh Muhammad Mehedi Ahsan, general secretary of Bangladesh Institute of Planners, told TBS, "Committees of local people should be formed for the maintenance of public spaces used for recreational purposes. No organisation has the right to block people's access to public places.

"It is the responsibility of organisations, including Rajuk, to protect open spaces, which are already rare in the capital."