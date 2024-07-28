Bar Council condemns destruction of govt establishments

Bangladesh

BSS
28 July, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 28 July, 2024, 08:47 pm

Bar Council condemns destruction of govt establishments

Bangladesh Bar Council members today (28 July) strongly condemned the destruction of key government establishments including metro-rail, BTV Bhaban, Setu Bhaban, Department of Disaster Management and countrywide subversive acts and atrocities.

They made the condemnation in an urgent meeting of the Bar Council at Bar Council Bhaban with Bangladesh Bar Council Vice-Chairman Syed Rezaur Rahman in the chair, said a press release.

The council members also lauded the measures taken by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for returning the country to normalcy.

They also called upon the government to find out those who were involved with carrying out violent acts centering the quota movement to bring them to justice and ensure their exemplary punishment.

A vested quarter wanted to take advantage by creating panic among the people by making the entire country dysfunctional, they said.

As the prime minister took up proper measures, the country's situation returned to normalcy allowing the people to breathe a sigh of relief, the council members said.

They extended thanks to the government for facing the situation with patience and courage to safeguard the country and the people.

"Bangladesh Bar Council which represents the country's 60,000 lawyers is staying with the Prime Minister and her government and the lawyers' community stays ready to make any kind of sacrifice for the interest of the country," reads the press release.

Bar Council Executive Committee Chairman Md. Muklesur Rahman Badal, Finance Committee Chairman Md. Robiul Alam Budu, Legal Education Committee Chairman Abdul Baten, Law Reform Committee Chairman Ekramul Haque, Roll & Publication Committee Chairman Md. Abdur Rahman and Complaint & Vigilance Committee Chairman Mohammad Sayed Ahmed (Raza) were present in the meeting, among others.

