Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

How much time do you think an employer should take to respond to your job application? If you think it should take a month, a year, or two years, you are wrong as the employer could invite you for an interview after nine years.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) has recently invited candidates for an interview who applied for the position of assistant manager (admin/general) in 2014.

Many of the applicants had already joined different jobs and got two or more promotions. Some of them consider it a mockery. Some applicants have expressed their anger calling the Bapex recruiting process slower than a snail's pace.

Abdur Rob (not his real name), one of the candidates for the post who is now working as a manager at a private organisation, told TBS that working with the state gas exploration company was his only aim as a graduate of the mining discipline.

"But I had to join another sector, being unable to get the opportunity. However, I still wish to be a part of this state-owned company," said Rob.

The written examination for this post is set to be held on Friday in different centres in the capital, said sources.

When asked about the reason for this unimaginable delay, Mohammad Ali, managing director of Bapex, told TBS that he also does not know why the previous management made the delay.

He said, "When I got to learn the issue, I felt it was the applicants' right to sit for the exam and get the recruitment as they had paid for the application.

"We know most of the applications might have crossed their age limit for government jobs and made a career in other sectors, but we do not want to deprive anyone of their rights, though it is too late."