Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

Bangladesh

Eyamin Sajid
26 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 10:45 pm

Related News

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

Eyamin Sajid
26 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 26 January, 2023, 10:45 pm
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

How much time do you think an employer should take to respond to your job application? If you think it should take a month, a year, or two years, you are wrong as the employer could invite you for an interview after nine years.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Exploration and Production Company (Bapex) has recently invited candidates for an interview who applied for the position of assistant manager (admin/general) in 2014.

Many of the applicants had already joined different jobs and got two or more promotions. Some of them consider it a mockery. Some applicants have expressed their anger calling the Bapex recruiting process slower than a snail's pace.

Abdur Rob (not his real name), one of the candidates for the post who is now working as a manager at a private organisation, told TBS that working with the state gas exploration company was his only aim as a graduate of the mining discipline.

"But I had to join another sector, being unable to get the opportunity. However, I still wish to be a part of this state-owned company," said Rob.

The written examination for this post is set to be held on Friday in different centres in the capital, said sources.

When asked about the reason for this unimaginable delay, Mohammad Ali, managing director of Bapex, told TBS that he also does not know why the previous management made the delay.

He said, "When I got to learn the issue, I felt it was the applicants' right to sit for the exam and get the recruitment as they had paid for the application.

"We know most of the applications might have crossed their age limit for government jobs and made a career in other sectors, but we do not want to deprive anyone of their rights, though it is too late."

Top News

Bapex / Job exam

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

1d | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

1d | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

2d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

2d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

Kajol’s road paintings bring change in Gafargaon

3h | TBS Stories
Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

Carew & Company witnessed a remarkable growth

4h | TBS Stories
PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

PCB recalls cricketers from BPL ahead of PSL

6h | TBS SPORTS
Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

Why Misha Sawdagar became villain instead of a Hero?

5h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

4
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

5
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

6
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port