Banks to set up fake note detection booths at cattle markets  

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2021, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2021, 08:27 pm

The central bank has designated and published the names of banks authorized to check for fake notes at 20 cattle markets in Dhaka

The Bangladesh Bank has asked banks to set up counterfeit note identification booths at government approved sacrificial animal markets in all upazila headquarter sites across the country.

In a circular on Thursday, the central bank also published the names of the banks designated for the 20 cattle markets of the Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations.

From the day of the opening of these markets till the night before Eid-ul-Adha, the banks have been asked to provide free note verification services with the help of counterfeit note detection machines.

The Bangladesh Bank has also instructed lenders to take the necessary action as per the rules if counterfeit notes are caught in the verification process.

The designated banks are also to submit a work report to the Department of Currency Management at the central bank within 15 working days after Eid, the circular added.

It said the banks should take responsibility to ensure the health safety of the officers and employees engaged in the work of detecting counterfeit notes. Banks will be able to list the help of local administration and law enforcement agencies if their support and cooperation is required in setting up booths.

The Bangladesh Bank has asked the two city corporations of Dhaka to inform the banks if they cancel operations at any of the markets.

