Banks directed to send Google, Amazon VAT details to the customs office

The central bank has directed the banks to send the VAT details of non-resident service providers, including Google, Facebook and Amazon, to the customs office.

Before the directive, the banks used to send this information to the VAT Policy department of the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

According to a recent decision of the NBR, the banks have to send the VAT details to the commissioner of Customs, Excise, and VAT Commissionerate Dhaka (South), said the

Bangladesh Bank circular issued in this regard on Wednesday.

The VAT details for a month must be sent to the commissionerate within the first seven days of the next month, it added.