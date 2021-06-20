Banks closed at places for Monday elections 

The central bank has ordered bank branches closed on Monday (21 June) in various areas for the Union Parishad, Municipal Elections, and the Parliamentary by-election in Laxmipur-2 constituency.

Banks have been instructed to give bank employees in their respective constituencies, the opportunity to vote.

The central bank's Department of Off-site Supervision (DOS) issued a circular in this regard today.

Laxmipur-2 constituency was declared vacant on 22 February after Shahid Islam Papul, its former MP, was convicted in Kuwait on human trafficking and bribery charges.

Elections for Jhalokati and Setabganj municipality will also be held on Monday with elections in 204 unions of Patuakhali, Rangpur, Bogura, Barishal, Barguna, Pirojpur, Bhola, Narsingdi, Gazipur, Madaripur, Sunamganj, and Laxmipur districts.