Banks are being emptied out, will we just sit idle and watch: HC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 November, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 06:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Pointing to scams in banks, the High Court today said banks are being emptied out, "will we just stand and watch it".

Questioning the inaction of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the bank scam cases, the court said, "We are witnessing a drama. What else is there, but to watch and clap?"

The High Court bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made these observations during the hearing of the bail plea of Mohammad Ali, accused in 12 cases regarding money laundering in Basic Bank.

Later, the court fixed Tuesday to hear the arguments of the ACC side and give a verdict on the matter.

Mohammad Ali's lawyer SM Abul Hossain was in court while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC.

Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state.

During the hearing, the lawyer of the accused SM Abul Hossain said, "Even after five years, the ACC is not issuing the charge sheet in this case. The trial is also not progressing. My client worked only as a clerk at the bank. The ACC could not even specify what his crime was."

At this time, the senior judge of the bench said, "We seem to be watching a drama. After watching the drama, there is nothing to do but give applause. Either you have to clap, or else you have to sit idle."

He also said, "Judges, lawyers and the millions of eyes that are observing, no one is doing anything. Why is everyone silent? Banks are being emptied out, shall we just watch and do nothing!'

The Anti-Corruption Commission submitted a letter to the High Court on Monday (28 November) informing that they have sent a request to Malaysia seeking evidence in the Basic Bank embezzlement of Tk2,770 crores.

A total 4,500 crore was laundered by BASIC Bank through loan forgeries between 2009 and 2013 in the single biggest loan scam of Bangladesh's history.

In 2015, the ACC filed 61 cases regarding the loan scam. Investigations into none of the cases have yet been completed.
 

