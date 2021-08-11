Bank statement of journalist Rozina Islam sought

The bank statement of Prothom Alo's Senior Reporter Rozina Islam was sought by the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) on Wednesday.

BFIU sources said that a letter has been issued to all banks seeking her financial details.

The letter said that if any account has been operated in the past or present in the name of Rozina Islam or any person or organisation of her interest, all the information of that account (all documents, KYC, transaction profile, updated transaction statement etc) should be provided.

The CID has also sought information from Bangladesh Bank in the investigation of the case filed against her under the Official Secrets Act.

BFIU has also sought the bank statements of Dhallywood actor Pori Moni and suspended Awami League leader Helena Jahangir and seven others.

Investigative journalist Rozina is known for dozens of ground-breaking reports in her career.

She was kept confined at the health ministry for more than six hours on 17 May on allegations of taking snapshots of some government documents and later she was handed over to police.

Rozina Islam was shown arrested in the case on charges of spiriting away "important" documents on the same night. She was later freed on bail.
 

Rozina Islam / bank statement

