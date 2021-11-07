Bank job aspirants protest 'question paper leak'   

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2021, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2021, 06:26 pm

Examinees have gathered in front of the Bangladesh Bank to protest against the alleged leak of the preliminary examination questions for the appointment of officers at five banks under the Bangladesh Bankers Selection Committee.

The protesters demanded that the authorities cancel the examination and retake it as soon as possible. 

Alleging that the questions were leaked before the examination was held on Saturday, the job seekers started protesting in front of the Bangladesh Bank on Sunday afternoon with a written application to the central bank stating their demands. 

In the letter, they claimed that the answers for the test were available online before the examination took place. Some candidates continued to write answers even after the fixed time at some centres.

The protesters also complained about lack of invigilators and negligence of authority as question papers reached some centres late.

This has devastated many applicants, who think that no exam will be transparent in the coming days if such incidents continue. 

A total of 1,16,427 job seekers took part in the examination held on Saturday against 1,511 posts.

