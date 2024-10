The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed banks to freeze the accounts of 14 members of the Sikder family, including Monawara Sikder, Parveen Haque Sikder, Rick Haque Sikder and Ron Haque Sikder.

The BFIU issued a directive in this regard yesterday (22 October).

It asked all transactions in these accounts be blocked for 30 days.