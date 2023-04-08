Bank account opened to support affected fire victims of Bangabazar

Bangladesh

BSS
08 April, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 08 April, 2023, 08:27 pm

Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A bank account was opened today (8 April) to support the affected fire victim businessmen of Bangabazar in the capital.

Through this IFIC Bank Ltd savings account number (0200094066031), anyone can send financial support to this bank account number staying from both home and abroad, said the business leaders.

Addressing a press conference at Bangabazar, Dokan Malik Samity President Helal Uddin said that the deposited amount with this account would be initially handed over to Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh.

Mentioning that a list of the affected businessmen is being prepared, Helal said that the names of the affected businessmen and their financial losses would be assessed and after that, the deposited amount would be handed over to them.

Earlier on Thursday, PM's Adviser Salman F Rahman while paying a visit to the fire-hit Bangabazar, suggested the businessmen to open up a joint account after the name of the market. He then said that many want to support the fire-affected businessmen for which the Dokan Malik Samity president has been advised to open up an account.

