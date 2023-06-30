Bangshal's two-storey police outpost tilts towards adjacent building

The two-storey building of the Bangshal police outpost has tilted towards the neighboring building, the emergency operating center on disaster management of the Dhaka South City Corporation has said.

The police officers stationed at the outpost have already been evacuated to another nearby tin-shed building.

Mizanur Rahman, the Chief Executive Officer of the Dhaka South City Corporation, has already instructed the regional executive officer to close the alley between the two buildings and regulate the movement of people in the vicinity.

The regional executive officer, along with a local councilor and a cleanliness inspector from the city corporation, has arrived at the site of the incident to assess the situation.