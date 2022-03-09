Banglar Samriddhi: Surviving 28 crew members to reach home today 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 12:13 pm

Related News

Banglar Samriddhi: Surviving 28 crew members to reach home today 

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 12:13 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel – Banglar Samriddhi – are scheduled to arrive back home in Dhaka, from Bucharest, Romania today.

A Turkish Airlines flight carrying the gang of sailors is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 12:15pm on Wednesday (9 March).

They arrived in Romania on 6  March from Ukraine through Moldova, said Bangladesh Ambassador to Romania Daud Ali, reports UNB.

"We extended all cooperation including smooth immigration both in Moldova and Romania, transport from Moldova to Bucharest (in Romania), hotel accommodation, food, etc," he added after completion of their boarding and immigration at the airport Tuesday night. 

"During their short stay in Bucharest, we arranged a dinner at our residence and on Tuesday lunch at our embassy," Ambassador Daud furthered. 

The crew were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine before crossing the border. 

"Hopefully, they will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday," said Captain Md Mujibur Rahman, Deputy General Manager (planning) of BSC. 

"The body of the ship's third engineer Hadisur Rahman, who was killed during a rocket attack on the ship, has been preserved in a bunker near Ukraine and it will be brought back at a convenient time," said the BSC deputy GM.

Meanwhile, General Secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA) Md Shakwat Hossain said, "As situation in Ukraine is worsening the procedure to bring back Hadisur's body is being delayed. 

The procedure to bring back his body home will begin within five to seven days depending on the situation there." 

The BSC ship got stranded in Ukraine as the Russian invasion started soon after it anchored at Olvia port on 23 February. 

The ship had been declared abandoned after it came under rocket attack that killed one of its crew members. 
 

Top News

Bangladesh / Banglar Samriddhi / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

Is Russia committing war crimes?

12m | Analysis
Despite its challenges, the author and his team powered through the arduous trek.

To Tin Mukh pillar and back again

47m | Explorer
The US and its western allies are quick to take Russia to task for its war crimes in Ukraine. However they not only have blood on their hands but have also turned a blind eye to their own misadventures. Photo: Bloomberg

Crimes and responsibility: All quiet on the Western front

1h | Analysis
Bolstering Ukrainian resistance would mean a stronger NATO military posture in Eastern Europe to deter Moscow. Photo: Reuters

Aiding a Ukrainian insurgency would be painful and costly  

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

Football legend Pele battling with cancer

16h | Videos
Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

Taste the flavor of the northern hills at JABA

16h | Videos
Fuel price shooting up in US

Fuel price shooting up in US

16h | Videos
How to care for succulents and keep them alive

How to care for succulents and keep them alive

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market