Banglar Samriddhi: Hadisur’s body to reach Bangladesh by Monday

The body of engineer Md Hadisur Rahman, who was killed in a rocket attack on the Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) vessel stranded at a Ukraine port, is expected to reach Dhaka by Monday.

The information was confirmed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam and Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers' Association (BMMOA) General Secretary Shakhawat Hossain on Friday.

Speaking with The Business Standard on Friday, Sakhawat Hossain, "The freezer van carrying Hadisur's body left Ukraine for Moldova at around 11:30am (Bangladesh time) on Friday (11 March).

"The body is currently in Romania. It is scheduled to reach Romania's capital Bucharest early Saturday."

Meanwhile, State Minister Shahriar, the same day, said, "Hadisur's body has arrived in Moldova from Ukraine. We hope it will reach Bucharest, the capital of Romania by morning."

After some official procedure there, the body will be sent to Bangladesh, he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 28 surviving crew members of the Bangladeshi ship – Banglar Samriddhi – who were stranded in war-torn Ukraine, arrived in Dhaka. They went from Ukraine to Moldova to reach Bucharest, from where they flew to Dhaka.

The Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) ship had been stranded at Olvia port in Ukraine since 23 February, following Russia's invasion of its eastern European neighbour.

Hadisur, third engineer of the ship, was killed in a rocket attack on the vessel on 3 March. The ship had since then been declared abandoned.

Hadisur's body was preserved in a bunker near Ukraine. The procedure to bring back Hadisur's body was being delayed due to the worsening situation in Ukraine.

