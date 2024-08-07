Bangladesh's UK envoy expresses allegiance to upcoming interim govt

UNB
07 August, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 04:23 pm

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Saida Muna Tasneem. Photo: Collected

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Saida Muna Tasneem has expressed her allegiance in advance with the interim government that will be formed soon.

She said they are waiting to receive formal directives from the interim government to work as they have a protocol to follow in terms of diplomatic affairs.

Saida Muna also paid deep respect for those who were killed during the students movement since 16 July, prayed for the salvation of the departed souls and conveyed her deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

She expressed solidarity with the anti-discriminatory students movement and hoped that a just-based country will be rebuilt inspired by the new generation's movement.

The High Commissioner made the remarks when Shamsul Alam Liton, the editor of the popular newspaper Saptahik Surma and eminent lawyer, met her in the high commission in London, according to a press release received today (7 August).

Iqbal Ferdous who shared the videos, said he had the privilege of working closely with incredibly talented, humane and dedicated person Liton for about 7-8 years.

