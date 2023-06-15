Bangladesh's sovereign right to pursue independent policy must be respected by all: Foreign ministry

Bangladesh says it expects respect from all concerned towards the country's sovereign right to pursue independent, domestic as well as foreign policy based on the motto "friendship to all, malice towards none", as conceived by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday noted the remarks made by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the context of some recent comments made by the prime minister of Bangladesh.

"In this connection, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh would like to underscore that Bangladesh, like any self-respecting country, attaches highest importance to the values of sovereignty and freedom to decide its own course of action – both domestic and foreign – for the betterment of its people, to realise the dream of the Father of the Nation by implementing the visions laid by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina," the ministry said.

On Wednesday, China said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks against US sanctions were "not just the strong position of the Bangladeshi people, but also the mind of a large part of the international community, especially the developing world."

"We have noted the recent remarks by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Indeed, while turning a blind eye to its own racial discrimination, gun violence and drug proliferation problems, a certain country has long been interfering in the internal affairs of Bangladesh and many other developing countries under the pretext of democracy and human rights," said Spokesperson of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin, commenting on sanctions on Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh and China have traditionally been friendly neighbours.

"We firmly support Bangladesh in safeguarding its sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, upholding independent domestic and foreign policies, and pursuing a development path that suits its national realities," said the Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson.

He said they stand ready to work together with Bangladesh and other countries to oppose all forms of hegemony and power politics, uphold the UN-centred international system, the international order underpinned by international law, and the basic norms governing international relations based on the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and build a community with a shared future for mankind.