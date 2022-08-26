Bangladesh's smartphone market shrank 3% in Q2 2022: Counterpoint

Bangladesh

UNB
26 August, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:22 am

Bangladesh's smartphone market shrank 3% in Q2 2022: Counterpoint

UNB
26 August, 2022, 09:10 am
Last modified: 26 August, 2022, 09:22 am
Bangladesh&#039;s smartphone market shrank 3% in Q2 2022: Counterpoint

Amid soaring inflation, Bangladesh's smartphone market shipments dropped 3% year-on-year in Q2 2022, according to Counterpoint Research's Market Monitor Service.

"Bangladesh's smartphone market experienced a good start with Eid celebrations during April. The month contributed almost half of the quarter's total shipment volumes," Karn Chauhan, senior analyst at Counterpoint, said.

"However, the volumes declined adversely in May and June due to smartphone costs rising by up to 10% on increasing component prices and the addition of VAT. The original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expected to increase smartphone prices by up to another 20% in the coming months."

Bangladesh's feature phone shipments declined 12% year-on-year, mainly due to the shift towards smartphones, which resulted in a 9% year-on-year decline in the country's overall mobile handset market in Q2 2022.

In Q2 2022, Xiaomi secured the top spot in the smartphone segment and Samsung second spot with a 17.3% market share. Vivo took third place with a 10.1% share.

Symphony continued to be at the top position in the feature phone market.

