Bangladesh's significance in world amplified: Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh's importance in the world has increased due to its unprecedented development in the last 14 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Momen, who is currently attending the second UN-Habitat conference in Nairobi, stated that Bangladesh is now being taken seriously by many nations due to its notable economic progress and geopolitical positioning.

Attending an event organised by the Bangladesh High Commission in Kenya, the minister highlighted that Bangladesh follows the foreign policy of "friendship with all, enmity with none," as advocated by Bangabandhu.

The foreign minister acknowledged that certain entities opposed to Bangladesh's development are disseminating false propaganda and rumors both domestically and internationally.

Emphasising the transformative achievements of Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership, Dr Momen stated, "Our country has made remarkable strides. From being a food-deficient nation, we have achieved self-sufficiency status. The health sector has witnessed incredible success, with the introduction of community clinics that provide free primary medical care to residents in remote areas. Consequently, infant and maternal mortality rates have declined, while the average life expectancy has increased. Additionally, the education rate has significantly improved."

Momen noted that inflation has increased worldwide due to the post-Covid situation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, which has had a slight impact on Bangladesh as well.

Nevertheless, despite not being a wealthy nation, he continued, the government has provided free food assistance to prevent the underprivileged from suffering during the pandemic.

Furthermore, subsidized food assistance is being offered to one crore families, he added.

The foreign minister underscored the importance of maintaining stability in Bangladesh to sustain these accomplishments.

He expressed optimism that with stability, Bangladesh will achieve developed country status by 2041.

Highlighting the crucial role of expatriate Bangladeshis in realizing the goals of Vision 2041, Dr. Momen stated, "Every month, expatriate Bangladeshis send remittances totaling approximately $2 billion, enabling us to undertake significant projects."

The event was attended by Tareque Muhammad, the High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kenya, officials from the Bangladesh High Commission in Nairobi, and Bangladeshi expatriates residing in Kenya.