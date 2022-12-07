Bangladesh's Sanjida on BBC's 100 influential women

Bangladeshi student Sanjida Islam Choya has been named one of the 100 influential women in the world by BBC.

BBC revealed the list of 100 inspiring and influential women on Tuesday (6 December).

Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world, but Sanjida Islam Choya is trying to change that. Her own mother was married at a young age, but after Choya was inspired by a school presentation on the effects of child marriage, she decided to act, reads an article on BBC.

She and her friends, teachers and collaborators call themselves Ghashforing (Grasshoppers) and report incidents of child marriage to the police. Now at university, Choya's work with Ghashforing hasn't stopped and she mentors new members of the group. So far they have reportedly prevented 50 child marriages.

"This is the 10th season of 100 Women, so we are taking the opportunity to explore what progress has been made over the last decade. While there have been huge steps forward for women's rights - from the number of female leaders to the MeToo movement - for women in many corners of the world it still feels like there is a long way to go," says BBC.

The list also reflects the role of women at the heart of conflict around the world in 2022 – from the protesters bravely demanding change in Iran, to the female faces of conflict and resistance in Ukraine and Russia.

"For the first time this year, we have also asked previous 100 Women to nominate others who they felt deserved a place on the 2022 list," reads the BBC article.