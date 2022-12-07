Bangladesh's Sanjida on BBC's 100 influential women

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:30 am

Related News

Bangladesh's Sanjida on BBC's 100 influential women

TBS Report
07 December, 2022, 10:25 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Photo: BBC
Photo: BBC

Bangladeshi student Sanjida Islam Choya has been named one of the 100 influential women in the world by BBC.

BBC revealed the list of 100 inspiring and influential women on Tuesday (6 December).

Bangladesh has one of the highest rates of child marriage in the world, but Sanjida Islam Choya is trying to change that. Her own mother was married at a young age, but after Choya was inspired by a school presentation on the effects of child marriage, she decided to act, reads an article on BBC.

She and her friends, teachers and collaborators call themselves Ghashforing (Grasshoppers) and report incidents of child marriage to the police. Now at university, Choya's work with Ghashforing hasn't stopped and she mentors new members of the group. So far they have reportedly prevented 50 child marriages.

"This is the 10th season of 100 Women, so we are taking the opportunity to explore what progress has been made over the last decade. While there have been huge steps forward for women's rights - from the number of female leaders to the MeToo movement - for women in many corners of the world it still feels like there is a long way to go," says BBC.

The list also reflects the role of women at the heart of conflict around the world in 2022 – from the protesters bravely demanding change in Iran, to the female faces of conflict and resistance in Ukraine and Russia.

"For the first time this year, we have also asked previous 100 Women to nominate others who they felt deserved a place on the 2022 list," reads the BBC article.

Top News

BBC 100 Women 2021 List / women

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Saqlain Rizve

A gastronomic guide to enjoying the World Cup

28m | Food
Graphics: TBS

The rise of the 'influencer' market in Bangladesh

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Why Anthony Fauci is still optimistic about science

1h | Panorama
Rachel Sanderson. Sketch: TBS

How to run a family office like an Agnelli

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

No goal from Ronaldo in knockout round

2h | Videos
Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

Rickshaw painting a dying art form?

17h | Videos
Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

Deepika Padukone to unveil FIFA World Cup trophy during finals

20h | Videos
Hijab protest in Iran

Hijab protest in Iran

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup