Bangladesh's river, Bangladesh's decision: Chinese ambassador

China respects the decisions of sovereign states, he asserted while speaking at the “DCAB Talk” organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club today (4 July).

Yao Wen at the “DCAB Talk” organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club today (4 July). Photo: UNB
Yao Wen at the “DCAB Talk” organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club today (4 July). Photo: UNB

Bangladesh has the sovereign right to manage its own rivers, said Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen.

China respects the decisions of sovereign states, he asserted while speaking at the "DCAB Talk" organised by the Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) at the National Press Club today (4 July).

During the talk Yao Wen addressed various issues, including the Teesta project.

The event was organised ahead of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit to China from 8 to 11 July.

"The Teesta is a river of Bangladesh, and the country can undertake any project it deems fit for its portion of the river," said the ambassador while adding, "China has proposed working on the Teesta river management. Bangladesh has mentioned conducting a feasibility study. It is now up to Bangladesh to accept the proposal."

When asked if China would be displeased if Bangladesh entrusted the project to India, Yao Wen responded, "Bangladesh's Foreign Minister is highly balanced. They have developed good relationships with their neighbours. The Teesta project is under discussion, and it is entirely Bangladesh's matter. We will respect Bangladesh's decision."

Yao Wen further elaborated, "Visitors will also play a crucial role in bringing peace, stability, and development to the Indo-Pacific region. However, we must remain vigilant and cautious about certain Western countries' Indo-Pacific strategies aimed at creating confrontations and forcing smaller countries to take sides, which we view as a resurgence of Cold War mentality."

"This visit by Sheikh Hasina is her fifth to China as Prime Minister of Bangladesh and her first after her re-election on 7 January this year. Over the past five years, China and Bangladesh have made remarkable progress in national building, economic development, and modernisation," Yao Wen continued.

He said that China is ready to work with Bangladesh to achieve more practical results in areas such as infrastructure, digital economy, clean energy, agriculture, education, healthcare, culture, and people-to-people exchanges, thereby aiding Bangladesh's modernisation efforts. 

Through this visit, both nations will enhance coordination and cooperation on regional and international issues, jointly upholding the rights and interests of developing countries and ensuring international fairness and justice.

"China highly appreciates Bangladesh's humanitarian efforts in sheltering over one million Rohingya refugees. China is actively persuading all parties involved in the Myanmar conflict to achieve a ceasefire and engage in dialogue, paving the way for early repatriation. China stands ready to support Bangladesh in the multinational arena, jointly safeguarding the rights and interests of developing countries and promoting regional and international peace and stability," Yao Wen concluded.

