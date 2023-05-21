Bangladesh's relation with Saudi Arabia is very good: President Shahabuddin

21 May, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 05:56 pm

Bangladesh's relation with Saudi Arabia is very good: President Shahabuddin

21 May, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 05:56 pm
Bangladesh&#039;s relation with Saudi Arabia is very good: President Shahabuddin

Saudi Arabian Ambassador in Dhaka Essa Yousef Essa Alduhailan on Sunday paid a courtesy call on President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban.

President's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

The president described Bangladesh's relationship with Saudi Arabia as very good and important.

Shahabuddin thanked the Saudi government for facilitating the hajj process for Bangladeshis and launching e-visa.

Noting that Saudi Arabia is the biggest destination for the export of Bangladesh's manpower, President Shahabuddin said Bangladeshi expatriates in Saudi Arabia are playing an important role in the economic development of both countries.

The president put emphasis on increasing mutual communication and visit-exchange both at public and private levels to enhance trade and investment between the two countries.

The Saudi ambassador said Saudi investments in different sectors, including electricity and energy, are also increasing gradually along with strengthening relations with Bangladesh.

After Kuwait, Bangladesh is the second country, where mobile Umrah Visa has been implemented, he added.

The envoy also said many big companies in Saudi Arabia are showing interest in investing in Bangladesh.

President's Office Secretary Sampad Barua and President's Military Secretary Major General SM Salahuddin Islam were also present during the meeting.

