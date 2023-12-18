Bangladesh's progress truly remarkable: US Deputy Assistant Secretary

Speaking at a reception recently, the US deputy assistant secretary said it is incredible that over the past 52 years, Bangladesh has lifted millions out of poverty. Photo: UNB

US Deputy Assistant Secretary at the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Afreen Akhter, has said the United States has been an important development partner in Bangladesh's journey.

Appreciating Bangladesh's remarkable progress since its independence, she said, the progress that Bangladesh has made as a country has been truly remarkable.

Speaking at a reception recently, the US deputy assistant secretary said it is incredible that over the past 52 years, Bangladesh has lifted millions out of poverty. She also mentioned the deep economic relations between Bangladesh and the US.

Referring to her visit to Bangladesh on various occasions, Akhter said during each visit, she is reminded of the strength, resilience, and fortitude of the Bangladeshi people.

Those are the virtues that led to Bangladesh's liberation, and those are the virtues that will carry Bangladesh forward in its journey, she said.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC on Saturday celebrated Victory Day with a vow to build a hunger-and-poverty-free happy and prosperous Bangladesh as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and three million martyrs.

The day-long program of the embassy included hoisting of the national flag on the Chancery premises, placing of a floral wreath at the bust of Bangabandhu, reading out messages of the president, the prime minister, the foreign minister, and the state minister for foreign affairs, hosting a reception and cultural function and offering a special prayer.

The US diplomat spoke as the guest of honour at the reception held at Bangabandhu Auditorium of the embassy while Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran delivered the address of welcome.

Ambassador Imran, in his welcome remarks, recalled with profound respect the greatest Bengali of all time and the founding father of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. He also paid deep homage to three million martyrs for their supreme sacrifices in the Liberation War.

He highlighted Bangladesh's tremendous progress that took place over the last 15 years under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh embassy said on Monday.

While talking about Bangladesh-US relationship, the Bangladesh ambassador mentioned that the two countries have long-standing economic and commercial ties and said Bangladesh looks forward to work together closely with further engagements to take the relations to new heights.

Later, a colourful cultural function was held where embassy officials and their spouses as well as employees performed patriotic songs. Children of the officials and employees of the mission and Bangladeshi artistes in Washington metro area performed group dances to patriotic songs.

Ambassadors and diplomats from different countries, officials of the US government and members of Bangladeshi diaspora were present on the occasion.