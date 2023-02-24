Bangladesh's progress tremendous: British MPs

The striking progress of Bangladesh in the economy, infrastructure, religious harmony and other sectors was lauded in the British Parliament on Wednesday night at the launch of a report by the UK-based Bangladesh think-tank Study Circle.

The report titled "Bangladesh: The Journey of Indomitable Development" highlighted the vast array of sectors in which Bangladesh has seen dramatic progress over the last 14 years, including the economy, interfaith harmony, education, health, and infrastructure, reads a press release issued on Thursday.

A cross-party group of leading politicians, diplomats, and community leaders attended the event in the House of Lords' Attlee Room, which came the day after the 21 February commemorations of International Mother Language Day.

Launching the report, Study Circle Chair Syed Mozammel Ali, who was gazetted as a "freedom fighter" for advocating Bangladesh's Independence from the UK in 1971, noted that Bangladesh's economic growth stood at 6.9% last year, which outstripped even the so-called "tiger" economies of South Korea and Singapore.

Given that Bangladesh has 10% of the World's tigers, going forward, Bangladesh should be championed as the "Bengal Tiger economy", Mozammel Ali quipped, detailing numerous achievements of Bangladesh, including its climate leadership and its support for the Rohingyas,

He also trumpeted the deep ties between the UK and Bangladesh, particularly the British Bangladeshi diaspora and the 8,000 Bangladeshi-owned restaurants, which, he said, was like having "a High Commission on every high street".

Another speaker at the event was Labour MP for Bethnal Green and Bow, Rushanara Ali, also the UK prime minister's trade envoy to Bangladesh, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Bangladesh, and the first UK MP of Bangladesh heritage.

"This report highlights that Bangladesh has achieved a great deal. As British Bangladeshis, we are all really proud of Bangladesh's development," she said.

Conservative peer Lord Popat, another of the prime minister's trade envoys and vice chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on the Commonwealth, said, "What a transformation of a country in such a short time, the incredible story that is Bangladesh, now one of the fastest growing economies in the world, what an achievement."

The event received well wishes from many other parliamentarians, including Labour's Shadow Minister for Asia and the Pacific, Catherine West MP.

The chief guest of the event, Dr Gowher Rizvi, the international affairs adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, said, "Today, we are on a real path of progress. One reason for Bangladesh's concrete development is because it has had political stability and continuity."

Conservative MP for Northfield Gary Sambrook, Labour MP for Brent Central Dawn Butler, London Assembly Members Marina Ahmad and Unmesh Desai were also present among other guests.

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK, Saida Muna Tasneem, said, "Congratulations to Syed M Ali and the Study Circle, which is doing an absolutely brilliant job. This is an empirical, evidence-based publication on Bangladesh's development journey under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina."