Bangladesh's political crisis adds to growth risks, says S&P

Bangladesh

Bloomberg
07 August, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 05:45 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's political crisis adds to growth risks, says S&P

Bloomberg
07 August, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 07 August, 2024, 05:45 pm
Pedestrians in front of a damaged wall following a protest in Dhaka. Photo: Fabeha Monir/Bloomberg
Pedestrians in front of a damaged wall following a protest in Dhaka. Photo: Fabeha Monir/Bloomberg

Bangladesh's political crisis has further exacerbated downside risks to economic growth, fiscal performance, and external metrics, S&P Global Ratings said.

"The damage to credit metrics may be contained if the socio-political situation normalizes soon," the company said in a statement today (7 August).

While credit buffers have diminished, S&P said it wouldn't expect immediate strong pressures on the credit ratings.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

S&P in July lowered Bangladesh's credit ratings to B+ from BB- due to a sustained decline in its foreign exchange reserves.

If disruptions continue, exports would be materially lower than expected, with a more prolonged impact on Bangladesh's external balance sheet and further diminish the central bank's reserves, S&P said.

Top News

S&P Global Ratings / Bloomberg / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Students were seen controlling traffic at the Panthapath signal. Photo: Ariful Hasan Shuvo/TBS

The students rise again, this time to protect the capital

4h | Features
Illustration: TBS

How to get published at an early age

6h | Pursuit
A man guarded the Dhakeshwari Temple throughout the night and performed his early morning prayers right in front of the temple gate. Photo: Facebook

Bangladeshis unite to fend off threat of communal violence

16h | Panorama
Ecstatic crowds celebrate the fall of Sheikh Hasina-led government in front of the TSC of Dhaka University in the capital on Monday after a month-long Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

The march that will echo in history

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

Expressing the anger of the policemen who are on strike

4h | Videos
BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

BNP rally in Naya Paltan on drone camera

4h | Videos
Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

Sohel Taj on Facebook Live

5h | Videos
Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

Not an attack on anyone: Mirza Abbas

5h | Videos