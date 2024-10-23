Bangladesh’s people changed regime with their blood, not the US: Ambassador Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey

Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey speaking at an event organised by his friends and well-wishers in the US yesterday evening. Photo: Collected

It was not the United States, but the people of Bangladesh who changed the regime with their blood, newly-appointed Bangladesh Ambassador Mushfiqul Fazal Ansarey said.

In an event organised by his well-wishers in the United States yesterday (22 October), he also called for unity, saying, "We must remain united so Hasina and her ghosts can never return."

The event was attended by members of the Bangladeshi community, as well as officials from the US Department of Defense and various other sectors.

Ansarey, who has a background in journalism, emphasised his commitment to democracy, human rights, and good governance.

"I will not mortgage my conscience. The fight for democracy, human rights, and governance will continue."

Expressing gratitude for the trust placed in him, he added, "Working with Professor Yunus's team is a great honour, and I will strive to honour the confidence bestowed upon me."

He further lamented that Bangladesh did not fully utilise Yunus' potential.

"It is the greatest misfortune that the people of Bangladesh had Professor Yunus but failed to make use of him," he said.