Bangladesh's Nur Khan among winners of US's Global Human Rights Defender Award

Bangladesh

UNB
02 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:12 am

Related News

Bangladesh's Nur Khan among winners of US's Global Human Rights Defender Award

UNB
02 February, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 02 February, 2023, 11:12 am
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The US Department of State has announced the winners of the annual Global Human Rights Defender Awards, including Bangladesh's Mohammad Nur Khan.

Over the past three decades, Nur led two of Bangladesh's best-known domestic rights organisations and partnered with international organisations to document human rights abuses and promote accountability in Bangladesh, the US said Wednesday.

Protecting and supporting human rights defenders remains a key US foreign policy priority as they are integral to democracy, access to justice, a vibrant civil society, economic prosperity, and environmental sustainability, the US Department of State said.

"As we celebrate both the 75th Anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the 25th Anniversary of the UN Declaration on Human Rights Defenders, we are pleased to honour this cohort of Awardees – ten individuals from around the globe who have demonstrated leadership and courage while promoting and defending human rights and fundamental freedoms; countering and exposing human rights abuses by governments and businesses; and rallying action to protect the environment, improve governance, and secure accountability and an end to impunity," it added.

This year's cohort represents defenders with varied backgrounds and far-reaching potential. From working to combat slavery denialism to promoting election and labour rights, all ten honourees embody the values enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

These awards are determined by the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

Top News

Nur Khan / USA / Human Rights / Global Human Rights Defender Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Six Jeep Wranglers and a special XJ Jeep Cherokee set out into the depths of Lalakhal, Sylhet for an experience of a lifetime. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Jeep Life Bangladesh: A club for Jeep owners to harness the power of their vehicles

1h | Wheels
While the Padma bridge in operation is changing the lives of millions in the south for the better, passenger rush to Shimulia ghat died down. Photo: Masum Billah

How are the Shimulia ghat businesses faring after Padma bridge?

3h | Panorama
After so many investments going embarrassingly wrong, as was the case with Sam Bankman-Fried, perhaps tech investors’ preference for less experience will wane. Photo: Bloomberg

Are you the next Steve Jobs? Good luck raising money in 2023

3h | Panorama
An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

An elderly couple's lonely battle to save Dhaka's trees

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

Is Hathurusingha the most successful coach of Bangladesh?

16h | TBS SPORTS
Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

Semiconductor, pharma should get more attention

18h | TBS Round Table
Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

Dhali Al Mamun’s art depicts colonial impact

17h | TBS Stories
Jewel's humanitarian store

Jewel's humanitarian store

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

2
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

3
Photo: Collected
Energy

8 Ctg power plants out of production

4
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

5
Photo: Collected
Court

Japanese mother gets guardianship of daughters, free to leave country

6
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane