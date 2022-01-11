Bangladesh’s Muntakim sets Guinness record in football tricks  

Muntakim Ul Islam, a youth from Chattagram, has achieved the Guinness World Record for "Most around the moon football (soccer) control tricks in 30 seconds".

He obtained the World Record by doing the activity 27 times in 30 seconds in June 2021 breaking the previous record of 25 times, reads a press release.

Muntakim has been freestyling for over a year and found that "around the moon" is his favourite one. He practised two hours a day for six months for the record.

He wishes to attempt more Guinness titles in hope of making Bangladesh prouder. Muntakim is the son of Shariful Islam who is working in the Mercantile Bank Agrabad branch in Chattagram.