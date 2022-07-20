Bangladesh’s Mohammed Tariqul Islam recognised as Trafficking In Persons Report Hero by US State Department

Bangladesh's Mohammed Tariqul Islam receives the prestigious Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report Hero (2022) award from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in an event held in Washington DC, US, on Tuesday, 19 July, 2022. Photo: Courtesy

Mohammed Tariqul Islam, a Bangladeshi anti-trafficking organiser, has been recognised as a Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Report Hero (2022) by the US Department of State.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken honored total six individuals from around the world as 2022 TIP Report Heroes in a ceremony hosted by the US Department of State in Washington DC on Tuesday (19 July).

The TIP Heroes award honours individuals who demonstrate an exceptional commitment to fighting human trafficking.

"Tariqul Islam is a tireless advocate for victims of human trafficking whose work has helped increase the Bangladesh government's capacity to investigate and prosecute traffickers.

"He has led anti-trafficking organizations that have facilitated assistance to more than 2,000 trafficking victims," reads the latest TIP report.

Mohammed Tariqul Islam. Photo: Collected

Tariqul has worked diligently with victims of human trafficking to either provide or connect them to the services they need in many of these cases.

In 2017, Tariqul started the Bangladesh branch of the UK-based NGO "Justice & Care," where he currently serves as country director, it added.

Justice & Care's work spans almost every aspect of anti-trafficking work, including direct implementation of victim services, repatriation of survivors, and assisting law enforcement and the judiciary with trafficking cases.

Tariqul has also supported the Bangladeshi government's anti-trafficking efforts to achieve measurable progress in key areas, including those that address recommendations in the 2021 TIP report.

Trafficking in Persons Report Hero Mohammed Tariqul Islam of Bangladesh: #TIPReportHeroes gives us hope. The network of heroes is a reminder of the power each of us to respond to the growing issue of human trafficking. #EndHumanTrafficking pic.twitter.com/GSuXCytdkE— Department of State (@StateDept) July 19, 2022

"For example, he has organised cross-border consultations between Bangladesh and India to increase collaboration on victim repatriation efforts. Additionally, his close working relationship with the Bangladesh Ministry of Home Affairs helped facilitate a strong partnership between the public and private sector, including by helping the ministry draft its National Plan of Action (2018-2022) to combat human trafficking," reads the report.

"His trusted advice, authentic perspective, and frontline experiences make him a leader and respected voice in shaping Bangladesh's response to trafficking", it added.

During the event, Tariqul, in his speech, said, "It's an honour to be part of a small network of individuals who have been fighting against human trafficking.

Photo: Collected

"The network of heroes is a reminder of the power each of us to respond to the growing issue of human trafficking."

The other five heroes recognised this year are – Major Mohammad Al-Khlaifat of Jordan, Judge Cornelius Wennah of Liberia, Irena Dawid-Olczyk of Poland, Apinya Tajit of Thailand, and Kateryna Cherepakha of Ukraine.

Each year, since 2004, the US Department of State honours individuals around the world who have devoted their lives to the fight against human trafficking.

These individuals are NGO workers, lawmakers, police officers, and concerned citizens who are committed to ending modern slavery.