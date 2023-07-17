Bangladesh’s literacy rate drops again to 73.69%

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:38 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s literacy rate drops again to 73.69%

The literacy rate among those aged 7 and above is 62.92%

TBS Report
17 July, 2023, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 17 July, 2023, 02:38 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

With another 0.97% drop in a year, the literacy rate in Bangladesh is now 73.69% among 11-45 year olds, according to the latest Literacy Assessment Survey 2023 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Meanwhile, the literacy rate among those aged 7 and above is 62.92%. 

At a press conference last year, Md Aminul Islam Khan, senior secretary of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, said the government was working hard to achieve 100% literacy by 2030.

According to ministry data, the literacy rate was 74.70% in 2019. Then it increased to 75.6% in 2020 and remained the same for the next year. 

However, it later dropped to 74.66% in 2022 and witnessed a further drop this year.

In its 2008 election manifesto, the ruling Awami League pledged to achieve 100% literacy by 2014.

Top News

literacy / Bangladesh / Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With the blue sky in the backdrop the restaurant looked lush in the evening

Indulging in delights and the cool breeze at Impetus Lounge

2h | Food
Floods, be it at home or in Asian neighbours, are reasons for worry about the price and supply of rice. Photo: Bloomberg

The world can't stop floods but can keep food channels open

2h | Panorama
Bahubali Dosa with all the side dishes

Bahubali: Dhaka's largest Dosa

2h | Food
Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

Born out of the pandemic, online fish stores continue to thrive

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

Andrei Troshev is proposed as the new head of Wagner

3h | TBS World
Hollywood actors join writers in strike

Hollywood actors join writers in strike

18h | TBS Entertainment
Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

Famous Curd Business from Rajapur

1d | TBS Stories
Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

Come Sep-Oct, Dhaka commuting to change

1d | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September