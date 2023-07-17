Bangladesh’s literacy rate drops again to 73.69%

With another 0.97% drop in a year, the literacy rate in Bangladesh is now 73.69% among 11-45 year olds, according to the latest Literacy Assessment Survey 2023 of the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

Meanwhile, the literacy rate among those aged 7 and above is 62.92%.

At a press conference last year, Md Aminul Islam Khan, senior secretary of the Primary and Mass Education Ministry, said the government was working hard to achieve 100% literacy by 2030.

According to ministry data, the literacy rate was 74.70% in 2019. Then it increased to 75.6% in 2020 and remained the same for the next year.

However, it later dropped to 74.66% in 2022 and witnessed a further drop this year.

In its 2008 election manifesto, the ruling Awami League pledged to achieve 100% literacy by 2014.