Bangladesh's Liberation War deeply moving for us: Kennedy Jr

Bangladesh

UNB
30 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 10:01 pm

Related News

Bangladesh's Liberation War deeply moving for us: Kennedy Jr

Kennedy Jr, family visits Bengal Foundation

UNB
30 October, 2022, 09:25 pm
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 10:01 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The 1971 Liberation War of Bangladesh is deeply moving for the Kennedy family, Edward M Kennedy Jr, son of late US Senator Edward M Kennedy and nephew of late US President John F Kennedy, said Sunday.

"My father was with the people of Bengal during the war. As a member of his family, I am very proud of Bangladesh's independence and progress," he said while visiting the Bengal Foundation in Dhaka's Dhanmondi.

Kennedy Jr and his wife Katherine "Kiki" Kennedy, daughter Kiley Kennedy, son Teddy Kennedy, niece Grace Kennedy Allen, and nephew Max Allen visited the Bengal Foundation as part of their weeklong visit to Bangladesh to celebrate the 50th anniversary of US-Bangladesh diplomatic ties organised by the US Embassy.

Visiting the ongoing travelling exhibition "Voices of Bangladesh: the Journey to 50" at Bengal Shilpalay, he said: "The images from the exhibition are very powerful for anyone, especially for us, our family because we have seen the whole footage of my late father standing with the people in the refugee camps. What he saw 50 years ago were atrocities and catastrophes."

"So it's very moving for us and our family, and that is one of the reasons I wanted my children to come with us on this trip – so they can learn not just the history, but the important role that my father was able to play during the most critical time of Bangladesh's Liberation War."

Before visiting the exhibition, the Kennedy Jr family enjoyed a traditional Bengali sarod performance by the students of Bengal Parampara Sangeetalay.

They also visited the exhibition "The Work of Creation 2" by eminent artist Kazi Ghiyasuddin at Bengal Gallery and visited Bengal Boi.

"I and my family are overwhelmed to see Bengal Foundation's multi-dimensional approach to promote art, literature and culture," Kennedy Jr said.

US Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission in Bangladesh Helen La-Fave, Counselor for Public Affairs Sean McIntosh, Cultural Affairs Officer Sharlina Hussain-Morgan, Bengal Foundation President Abul Khair, Director General Luva Nahid Chowdhury, trustees Zeenat Chowdhury and Nawshin Khair; Emeritus Professor of Black Hills State University Ahrar Ahmed accompanied the Kennedy Jr family.

A joint initiative of the US Embassy of Bangladesh and the Bengal Foundation, the Voices of Bangladesh: the Journey to 50 is an exclusive oral history collection programme which is showcasing the unknown stories of current Bangladesh, created through various political and social evolutions from the independence to the next five decades.

The travelling exhibition is being held as part of the programme across Rajshahi, Khulna, Dhaka, Chattogram, and Sylhet districts.

 

Top News

Bangladesh-US / Kennedy Family

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

13h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Sonia Musa Dhaka launches Fall'22 collection

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

1d | Panorama
The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

The Cuban Missile Crisis vs. the Ukrainian War: Is a nuclear war in the offing?

2h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

Mashrafe's thoughts on the Cricket and Football World Cups

8m | Videos
Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

Fishermen heading to the sea hoping for hilsa after the ban

2h | Videos
Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

Classical music evening by German brother-sister duo in Dhaka

3h | Videos
Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

Bangladesh defeated Zimbabwe in a breathtaking match

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 