Bangladesh's Independence and National Day celebrated in Muscat with grand reception

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Embassy of Bangladesh in Muscat hosted a splendid reception at the Sheraton Oman Hotel on Sunday (21 April) to commemorate the 54th Independence and National Day of Bangladesh.

Saeed bin Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Saqri Al-Mowafir, Minister of Economy of Oman, addressed the occasion as the guest of honour, reads a press statement.

Distinguished members of the State Council, Shura Council, and senior officials from the Foreign Ministry of the Sultanate of Oman were also present at the occasion.

The reception drew a distinguished gathering, including ambassadors and diplomats representing various nations, representatives from multilateral organisations accredited to Oman, prominent Omani businessmen, academicians, and media personalities. Additionally, Bangladeshi luminaries from various fields such as business, academia, medicine, engineering, and community leadership graced the occasion with their presence, according to the press release.

Ambassador Md Nazmul Islam delivered an impassioned speech, paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and all those who sacrificed for Bangladesh's independence.

He highlighted Bangladesh's remarkable progress under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and reiterated the nation's commitment to realizing its aspirations for a developed and prosperous Bangladesh.

Acknowledging the robust bilateral ties between Bangladesh and Oman, the ambassador expressed profound gratitude to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik, the government, and the people of Oman for their hospitality towards Bangladeshi expatriates.

He underscored the collaborative efforts between the two nations to strengthen cooperation across various sectors, including trade, investment, agriculture, food security, IT, and the blue economy.

The evening concluded on a delightful note with a lavish buffet dinner, fostering camaraderie and goodwill among the attendees. The grand reception served as a testament to the enduring friendship between Bangladesh and Oman and underscored the shared commitment to mutual prosperity and cooperation.

