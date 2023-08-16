Bangladesh's inclusion in BRICS depends on members: Foreign minister

Bangladesh

Bangladesh's inclusion in BRICS depends on members: Foreign minister

The foreign minister said that Africa is a “rising star”, and Bangladesh wants to make stronger connections with countries in the continent

Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected
Foreign Minister AK Abudl Momen. File Photo: Collected

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday said the decision of expanding BRICS and including Bangladesh in the group depends on the members — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"It is up to them. It's their debate. Not up to us," he said at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when a reporter wanted to know whether Bangladesh will become a member of BRICS.

The foreign minister said that Africa is a "rising star", and Bangladesh wants to make stronger connections with countries in the continent. 

"Our relations with African countries are not that strong. We have opened two missions there. The prime minister will give them instructions [to make greater efforts]," he remarked.

Earlier, official spokesperson at India's Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, said that as mandated by the respective leaders last year, BRICS members are internally discussing the guiding principles, the standards, criteria, and procedures for expansion of the group on the basis of full consultation and consensus.

"As our External Affairs Minister had mentioned, we are approaching this with an open mind and a positive outlook. We have seen some baseless speculation that India has reservations against expansion. This is simply not true," he said in a media briefing on August 3.

China has said the expansion of BRICS is a political consensus to be reached by all five members of the group.

"China is committed to advancing the BRICS expansion and stands ready to bring more like-minded partners into the big family of BRICS," said Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, commenting on Bangladesh's approach to join BRICS.

On 19 June, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said Bangladesh would welcome if BRICS formally invites it to join the group of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

"We will surely join once they invite us. We are yet to receive any formal letter [inviting us to join]. BRICS leaders are thinking of taking some emerging economies – around eight new countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, and Bangladesh," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will attend the BRICS Summit, scheduled to take place on August 22-24 in South Africa, said the foreign minister.

It will be the first BRICS Summit to be hosted in person since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global restrictions.

