Bangladesh’s illegal drug problem lies in its geographical location: Home Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
14 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 09:01 pm

Related News

Bangladesh’s illegal drug problem lies in its geographical location: Home Minister

"Bangladesh has fallen into the drug problem due to geographical reasons, though it is not a drug-producing country," he said, replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury

UNB
14 November, 2021, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 14 November, 2021, 09:01 pm
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Photo: Collected

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday told Parliament that Bangladesh faces the illegal drug problem due to its geographical location as narcotics come here from neighbouring countries.
 
"Bangladesh has fallen into the drug problem due to geographical reasons, though it is not a drug-producing country," he said, replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Nurunnabi Chowdhury.
 
The Home Minister said illegal drugs enter Bangladesh from neighbouring India and Myanmar. Yaba comes from Myanmar, while cannabis, phensedyl, heroin and injection drugs come from India, he added.
 
Reiterating the government's zero tolerance policy against drugs, he said 31,545 drug smugglers were brought to book by filing 23,800 cases in the first three months (July-Sept) of the current financial year.
 
In the cases, 15,549,938 (1.55 crore) pieces of yaba, 116.187 kg heroin, 20,742 kg cannabis, 81,864 bottles of phensedyl, 19,248 ampoules injecting drug and 57,971 bottles of foreign liquor were seized.

 

Top News

Home Minister / Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / Drug / neighbouring countries

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

Foreign jobs rebound on brighter Gulf economies

1d | Videos
A guitarist rickshaw puller

A guitarist rickshaw puller

1d | Videos
Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

Rehana Maryam Noor: Story of an Unknown Woman

1d | Videos
Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

Rajshahi’s Kaluhati villagers making fortune in shoe manufacturing

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash
Economy

Japan's SoftBank to aquire 20% stake in bKash

2
A senior engineer at Neural Semiconductor Limited conducting a knowledge sharing session with newly recruited engineers. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

An RMG sector giant is looking to turn Bangladesh into the next chip-making hub

3
Representational image. Photo: Reuters
Transport

No more seating service in Dhaka: Public transport owners

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka/Photo- Zia Chowdhury/TBS
Aviation

Flights suspension at Dhaka airport for 8 hours every day from Dec 9 to Mar 10

6
Radhanagar, a remote scenic village in Moulvibazar, has some 25 resorts and eco-cottages to accommodate flocks of tourists visiting every day. Photo: Kajal Hazra
Bangladesh

Moulvibazar village turns into tourism hub